SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023: Final vacancies list out at ssc.nic.in, 1773 posts to be filled

Staff Selection Commission has released the final vacancy list for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff And Havaldar (CBIC And CBN) Examination 2023 can check the vacancies list through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023: Final vacancies list out, 1773 posts to be filled (ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, a total of 1773 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total number of posts, 1171 posts will be filled for MTS age group 18-25 years, 206 posts will be filled for MTS Age Group 18-27 years and 396 posts for Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023: How to download vacancies list

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

To check the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023 final vacancies list link on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the number of vacancies.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 from September 1 to September 14 at different centres all over the country. The results were announced on December 7, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here