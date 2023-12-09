SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023: Final vacancies list out at ssc.nic.in, 1773 posts to be filled
SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023 final vacancies list have been released at ssc.nic.in. Check here.
Staff Selection Commission has released the final vacancy list for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff And Havaldar (CBIC And CBN) Examination 2023 can check the vacancies list through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
As per the official notice, a total of 1773 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total number of posts, 1171 posts will be filled for MTS age group 18-25 years, 206 posts will be filled for MTS Age Group 18-27 years and 396 posts for Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).
SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023: How to download vacancies list
To check the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023 final vacancies list link on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the number of vacancies.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 from September 1 to September 14 at different centres all over the country. The results were announced on December 7, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.