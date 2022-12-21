SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 out at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 on December 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for f Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination, 2022 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination in respect of the Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination, 2022 was conducted from December 4 to December 16, 2022. The answer key has been released today, December 21, 2022.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from December 21 to December 23, 2022 on payment of ₹100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on December 23, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the answer key link will be available.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

