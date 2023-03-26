SSC Selection Post Phase XI registration process to end tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration process for Phase-XI/2023/Selection Post on March 27. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to make corrections in their applictaion from April 3 to April 4. The Compute-based examination will be held in June-July 2023.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in after it is declared.(ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5369 vacancies in different departments

The applictaion fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: Steps to fill the applictaion form

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form, and upload all the required documents

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.