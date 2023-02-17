SSC Steno Grade C, D skill test cancelled, check notice here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced that the skill test of Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment examination, 2022 has been cancelled.

The exam was held on February 15 in two shifts but due to large number of complaints from candidates regarding technical glitches and feedback received from regional centres, the exam has been cancelled, the commission said in a notification.

“Keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam and to reconduct the same on a fresh date only for those candidates who have appeared and registered themselves for Skill Test on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2),” SSC said.

"Fresh date of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 in respect of the candidates indicated above will be declared in due course," it added.

The commission has asked candidates to visit the official website, ssc.nic.in, regularly for updates regarding steno grade C, D skill test.

