SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 application process ends on Sept 20

Staff Selection Commission will end the application process for the post of SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 on September 5. Candidates who have not applied yet for the post of Stenographer Grade „C‟ & „D‟ Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can edit their application form on September 7.

Age limit:

Candidates age should be between 18 to 30 years for the post of Stenographer Grade „C‟. For the post of Stenographer Grade „D‟ candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

Application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

