Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / SSC to recruit for Young Professional (IT) posts, details here

SSC to recruit for Young Professional (IT) posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2023 05:23 PM IST

SSC will recruit candidates for Young Professional posts. Eligible candidates can check details here.

Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for Young Professional (IT) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5 posts in the organisation.

SSC to recruit for Young Professional (IT) posts, details here (ssc.nic.in)

The last date to apply for the posts is within 14 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the newspaper. Candidates can send the filled up application form along with other details to o Under Secretary (Establishment-I), Staff Selection Commission, Room No. 712, Block No.12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003.

Eligibility Criteria

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates who want to apply should have BE/B.Tech/BCA degree from any recognized college / University of the Country with a minimum of 60% marks. The age limit should be 32 years.

Other Details

The initial term of engagement of Young Professional (IT) will be for a period of one year on case to case basis. The Young Professionals (IT) shall not be entitled any allowance such as conveyance allowance, dearness allowance, residential, telephone, transport facility, residential accommodation, CGHS, medical reimbursement etc. other than those specifically mentioned herein. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff selection commission ssc.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP