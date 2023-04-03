SSC CGL 2023 notification releases at ssc.nic.in, apply till May 3

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2023 08:29 PM IST

SSC CGL 2023 application process begins at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification today, April 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in till May 4. The candidates can make changes in their applications from May 7 to May 8. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 7,500 vacancies in various departments.

Education Qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

Application fee: The applictaion fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

SSC CGL 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and process with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed SSC CGL 2023 notification below:

