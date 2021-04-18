Surat SMC recruitment 2021: Apply for 1376 staff nurse and other posts by Apr 20

Surat Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates for senior resident, staff nurse, ward boy, medical officer, radiographic technician and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts advertised by Surat Municipal Corporation is April 20, 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Surat Municipal Corporation at suratmunicipal.gov.in. This recruitment drive has been initiated to fill up 1376 posts in the SMC.