Home / Education / Employment News / Surat SMC recruitment 2021: Apply for 1376 staff nurse and other posts by Apr 20
employment news

Surat SMC recruitment 2021: Apply for 1376 staff nurse and other posts by Apr 20

Surat Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates for senior resident, staff nurse, ward boy, medical officer, radiographic technician and other posts
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:09 PM IST
The last date to apply for the posts advertised by Surat Municipal Corporation is April 20, 2021.. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Surat Municipal Corporation has invited applications from candidates for senior resident, staff nurse, ward boy, medical officer, radiographic technician and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts advertised by Surat Municipal Corporation is April 20, 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Surat Municipal Corporation at suratmunicipal.gov.in. This recruitment drive has been initiated to fill up 1376 posts in the SMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
surat municipal corporation govt jobs kashmiris throng army recruitment drive gujarat news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP