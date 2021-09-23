SVPUAT recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various non-teaching posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SVPUAT recruitment 2021: Applications are invited for non-teaching staff
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
SVPUAT recruitment 2021: Applications are invited for Non-Teaching staff(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Sardar Vallabhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has invited applications for the various vacancies of non-teaching posts for KVKs (ICAR funded). The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at svbpmeerut.ac.in.

SVPUAT recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 62 vacancies out of which 7 vacancies are each for the post of Farm Manager/T4, Programme Assistant (Computer) /T4, 10 vacancies are for the post of Programme Assistant ( Lab Technician )/T4, 9 vacancies are for the post of Assistant, 6 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-III and 23 vacancies are for the post of Driver/T1.

SVPUAT recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years. Five years of age relaxation is for the regular employ of Sate of UP.

SVPUAT recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 1000 except for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PWD category.

The candidates from the SC/ST and PED category have to pay 500 as application fee.

SVPUAT recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of SVPUAT at http://www.svbpmeerut.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the Recruitment tab

Register yourself

Log in using the registered ID and Password

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form

 

