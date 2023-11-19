SVU Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for Professor and other posts at svuniversity.edu.in

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Tirupati will end the application process for Professor, Associate Professors and Assistant Professor posts tomorrow, November 20. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at svuniversity.edu.in.

SVU Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 254 vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SVU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 254 vacancies of which 44 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 53 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, and 157 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

SVU Recruitment 2023 application fee:

Professor/ Associate Professor: The application fee is ₹3000 for all categories.

Assistant Professors: The application fee is ₹2500 for Unreserved/BC/EWS and ₹2000 for SC/ST/PBDs category.

SVU Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at svuniversity.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the “SVU Faculty Recruitment Notifications-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application fee

Upload all the required documents and submit the form

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take print for future reference.

After the submission of the online application form, candidates have to send the send through registered post/speed post/courier to the following address on or before November 27.

To

The Registrar

Sri Venkateswara University

Tirupati – 517 502

Tirupati District

Andhra Pradesh

India