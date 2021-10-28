Tamil Nadu MRB: Apply for Assistant Medical Officer and other posts

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade-II and Assistant Medical Officer. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is November 10. Interested candidates can apply online through Board’s website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

Candidates who applied and paid the fee as per the previous notification dated August 14, 2020 do not need to apply again.

Tamil Nadu MRB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 173 vacancies out of which 112 vacancies are for Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha), 5 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda),13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Homoeopathy), 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Unani) and 35 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade-II (Yoga and Naturopathy).

Tamil Nadu MRB recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit is 58 years for the candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC&DCs, BCs, BCMs (including Ex-Servicemen belonging to these communities). The age limit is 35 years for others and 48 years for Ex-Servicemen Belonging to “Others”

Tamil Nadu MRB recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Medical Services Recruitment website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in

On the Home Page, click “Online Registration” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Select the name of the post

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference