Tata Memorial Centre to conduct walk-in-interview for appointment of nurses

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited eligible candidates for walk-in interview for appointment to the post of nurse on adhoc basis. Interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Ghanti Mill Road, Lahartara, Old Loco Colony, Shivpurva, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on January 12, 2022 between 09.30am and 11.30am.

Candidates are required to carry bio-data, recent passport size photograph, original documents, PAN card, Aadhar card, experience certificates, education certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates on the scheduled date of interview between 9.30am and 11.30am.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 56 posts of nurse on adhoc basis.

Age limit: The age of candidates should be 30 years as on the date of interview.

Qualification and experience: Candidates should have the general nursing & midwifery plus diploma in oncology nursing with 1-year clinical experience in a 50-bedded hospital. (Check detailed notifications for more information)

Consolidated salary: Candidates will receive ₹29,000 per month salary.

Note: The appointment is for a period of six months or till the time the permanent post is occupied, whichever is earlier.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications on the official website of TMC at tmc.gov.in before attending the walk-in-interview.

