Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Tata Memorial Centre to fill various medical, non-medical positions; know more
employment news

Tata Memorial Centre to fill various medical, non-medical positions; know more

The application forms are available on the official website, tmc.gov.in. Candidates will be selected through interview or written exam or skill test. 
Tata Memorial Centre to fill various medical, non-medical positions; know more(HT)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre, has invited applications till November 22 to fill various medical and non-medical positions. The application forms are available on the official website, tmc.gov.in. Tata Memorial Centre is an autonomous body funded, controlled by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India and it is affiliated to Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI).

Application form, Job details

“Candidates who would be called for interview / written examination / skill test are required to carry original documents along with one set of copy in support of the details furnished in the online application form regarding date of birth, qualifications, experience, caste, disability certificate etc., failing which such applicants will not be allowed to appear for Interview / Written Examination / Skill Test,” the recruiting body has said.

On job postings, it has said, “Candidates appointed will be rotated in any Units of TMC (Tata Memorial Hospital,Mumbai, ACTREC, Navi Mumbai, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Mullanpur, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Vizag, Mahamana Pt.Madan Mohan Maliviya Cancer Centre(BHU),Varanasi, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi, BBCI, Guwahati  on the needs of the Units concerned as and when necessary.”

RELATED STORIES

In the job application candidates should mention about three referees who have been associated with the training or supervision in their work.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata memorial tata memorial centre tata memorial hospital
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ISRO- Human Space Flight Centre to recruit junior translation officers

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) offers JRF, Scientist post

India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for Motor Vehicle Mechanic & other posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota 
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP