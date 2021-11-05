Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Memorial Hospital Recruitment: Apply for assistant prof, nurse other posts

Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The application process to fill vacancies of assistant professor, junior engineer, nurse and other posts at the Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre began on November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Tata Memorial Hospital at tmc.gov.in on or before November 29.

Tata Memorial Hospital recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 126 vacancies out of which 12 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 1 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant radiologist ‘D’, Head Information Technology, Officer-In-Charge (Dispensary),  Junior Engineer ( Electrical), Scientific Assistant C ( Nuclear Medicine), Technician C (C.S.S.D). 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Officer ‘SB’( Biomedical, 4 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Nursing Superintendent, 5 vacancies are for Nurse ‘C’, 24 vacancies are for Nurse ‘B’, 73 vacancies are for Nurse ‘A’

Tata Memorial Hospital recruitment application fee: Candidats have to pay 300 as application fee. SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees.

Here is the direct link to apply.

Note: For Inquiry: Candidates may email to hbchpunjab.hrd@tmc.gov.in . No phone calls will be entertained.

tata memorial centre tata memorial hospital
