Telangana HC recruitment: Over 1200 vacancies of Office Subordinates on offer

employment news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Telangana High Court has notified vacancies for over 1200 vacancies of Office Subordinates.

Telangana HC recruitment: Over 1200 vacancies of Office Subordinates on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana High Court has notified vacancies for over 1200 vacancies of Office Subordinates in the Judicial Districts of the State of Telangana. The application process will commence on January 11, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 31, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at tshc.gov.in. The admit cards for the computer-based examination will be released on February 15 and the examination will be held in March 2023.

Telangana HC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,226 vacancies of Office Subordinates.

Telangana HC recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 34 years old.

Telangana HC recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is 600 for OC and BC categories. However, for SC/ST and EWS category candidates, the application fee is 400.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

