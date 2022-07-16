Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / THDC India Limited Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 posts
employment news

THDC India Limited Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 posts

THDC India Limited will recruit candidates for Engineer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of THDC on thdc.co.in. 
The quarterly estimates on jobs will be available via the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey or AQEES, currently under way.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:05 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

THDC India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineer Trainee posts. Candidates who have GATE 2022 score can apply for the posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organisation.

Candidates should be registered and must have appeared for the corresponding paper of GATE-2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Engineer Trainee Civil: 20 Posts
  • Engineer Trainee Electrical: 15 Posts
  • Engineer Trainee Mechanical: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates shall be shortlisted based on GATE 2022 score/performance from among the candidates who will apply against the advertisement for the post of Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) in THDCIL.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to Candidates shall be shortlisted based on GATE 2022 score/performance from among the candidates who will apply against the advertisement for the post of Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) in THDCIL.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP