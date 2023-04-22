THDC India Limited has invited applications for 34 Manager posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at thdc.co.in.

THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 34 Manager posts at thdc.co.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

THDC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 34 vacancies for managers

Manager (O&M): 11 vacancies

Manager (Chemistry): 1

Manager (Business Planning & Development): 5

Manager (Renewable Energy): 7

Manager (Hydro Civil Design): 5

Manager (Hydro Civil Construction): 5

THDC Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates belonging to the General/OBC(NCL)/EWS category are required to pay ₹600 as the applictaion fee. The SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates (THDCIL Employees only) need not pay the Registration fee.

THDC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at thdc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Career section

Next, click on the New Openings

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here

