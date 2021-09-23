TJSB Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for post of trainee officers

TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd has invited applications for the post of Trainee officers. The application process will begin on September 24 and the last date to apply is October 3.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TJSB Sahakari Bank at https://tjsbbank.co.in/career

TJSB Sahakari Bank recruitment age limit: The candidate’s age should be above 20 years and below 28 years

TJSB Sahakari Bank recruitment eligibility criteria: The candidates should graduate in any stream from a Recognized University.

TJSB Sahakari Bank recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹826.

TJSB Sahakari Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of TJSB at tjsbbank.co.in/career

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Apply online ‘

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Upload a copy of all the scanned documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below