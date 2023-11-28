The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies has invited applications for 132 Assistant posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at drbchn.in.

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 132 Assistant posts till Dec 1

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 132 vacancies of Assistant, Junior Assistant and Secretary.

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an application fee.

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official websites at drbchn.in.

On the homepage, click on the apply link for “ASSISTANT IN COOPERATIVE INSTITUTIONS IN CHENNAI DISTRICT (OTHER THAN CENTRAL COOPERATIVE BANK)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form, upload all the required details

Proceed to pay the application fee.

Download the application and save it for future reference.

For more information, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

