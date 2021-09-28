Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN MRB food safety officer registration begins on October 13

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) food safety officer recruitment registration will begin on October 13.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021
The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has informed candidates on Tuesday that the registration process of food safety officer recruitment will begin on October 13. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Board and candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before October 28.

“In view of the enforcement of Model code of conduct for Local Body Elections, the provision for submission of online application for the post of Food Safety Officer will be opened from 13.10.2021(Wednesday) and the last date for submission of online application will be 28.10.2021(Thursday),” the TN MRB has said in official notification on September 28.

As per reports, the registration process was scheduled to begin on September 30 and a total of 119 food safety officers will be selected through this recruitment drive and will be appointed in the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Subordinate Service under Food Safety and Drug administration department.

 

