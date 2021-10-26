Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TN MRB reopens application portal for assistant medical officer recruitment
employment news

TN MRB reopens application portal for assistant medical officer recruitment

TN MRB has reopened the application form portal for assistant medical officer recruitment, which it had notified in August 2020. The deadline for applying for the posts is November 10.
TN MRB reopens application portal for assistant medical officer recruitment(HT)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 04:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has reopened the application form portal for assistant medical officer recruitment, which it had notified in August 2020. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 10.

Apply online

“Applications are invited only through online mode up to 10.11.2021 for Direct Recruitment to the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy) on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Candidates who had already applied and paid the fee amount as per the earlier Notification dated:14.08.2020 need not apply again,” the TN MRB has said in the job notification released on October 26.

TN MRB recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha): 112 posts
  • Assistant Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 5 posts
  • Assistant Medical Officer (Homoeopathy): 13 posts
  • Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade-II (Yoga and Naturopathy): 35 posts
  • Assistant Medical Officer (Unani): 8 posts

The board will conduct a recruitment rest, in computer based format, in November. Exact date of the exam will be informed by the board on its official website. “The question paper will be set in Tamil only and will contain 200 objective questions each. There will be no negative mark for the wrong answer,” the TN MRB has said in the job notice available on its website.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mrb tnmrb recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 60 Specialist MO & GDMO posts

HPPSC Range Forest Officer exam result declared

India post recruitment: Apply for various vacancies in Rajasthan postal circle

Fake job offer letter issued in name of Rail Ministry: PIB Fact Check
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP