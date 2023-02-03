TNPSC CESS 2023: 1083 Junior Draughting Officer and other posts on offer

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can make changes to their applications from March 9 to March 11. The TNPSC CESS examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 27, in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

TNPSC CESS 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1083 vacancies.

Details:

Overseer / Junior Draughting Officer: 794

Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department: 236

Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department: 18

Draughtsman, Grade - III: 10

Foreman, Grade II: 25

TNPSC CESS 2023 application fee: The candidates are required to pay the registration fee of ₹150 and the examination fee of ₹100.

TNPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Register and proceed with the application

Click on “Apply Online”

click on Apply Now

Login using the credentials and fill out the application form for the post

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.