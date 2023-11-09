TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023: Registration begins today at tnpsc.gov.in, link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Combined Accounts Services Exam 2023: Registration begins today

The last date to apply is till December 8, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 52 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Closing date of application: December 8, 2023

Correction window: December 13 to December 15, 2023

Date of Exam: February 5 and 6, 2024

Vacancy Details

Accounts Officer Class – III: 7 posts

Accounts Officer: 1 post

Manager – Grade III (Finance): 4 posts

Senior Officer (Finance): 27 posts

Manager (Finance): 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹350/- out of which ₹150/- is the registration fees and ₹200/- is the examination fee. CBT Examination fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two hundred only), is payable by online mode through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.

