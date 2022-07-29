TNPSC recruitment 2022: 1089 Field Surveyor and other posts on offer

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. The application process has begin on July 29 and the last date for the submission of application form is August 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at tnpsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TNPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1089 vacancies out of which 798 vacancies are for the post of Field Surveyor, 236 for Draftsman, and 55 for Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 registration and examination fee: The registration fee is ₹150 and the application fee ₹100.

Direct link to apply

TNPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under what's new section click on notification

Now, Click on “Apply Online” tab

Register and create login ID and Password

Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON