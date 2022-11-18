TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has begin the online applications for 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply online at tnpsc.gov.in till December 17. The application correction window will be active from December 22 to December 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The computer based Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination will be conducted on March 15, 2023.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The registration fee is ₹150 and the examination fee is ₹200.

Direct link to apply

TNPSC VAS posts 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON (TAMIL NADU ANIMAL HUSBANDRY SERVICE )”

Click on apply online

Login using the credentials and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON