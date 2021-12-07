TNPSC recruitment planner 2022 released, group 2 exam proposed in Feb

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on December 7 released the annual exam planner for 2022. Starting 2022 onwards, following a government order issued on December 1, Tamil language eligibility test is compulsory for exams, the TNPSC has said.

“The tentative annual recruitment planner for the year 2022 consists of 32 posts which includes 23 posts already announced the annual planner-2021 + 9 new posts,” the TNPSC has said in a press release.

The Commission has said that group 2 civil services and group 4 civil services exams will be held in February and March, respectively. The Commission proposes to fill a total of 5,831 vacancies through group 2 civil services exam and 5,255 vacancies through group 4 civil services exam.

For single stage written exams, the Tamil eligibility test will be of 150 marks and for the main exam of group 1 and group 2 civil services it will be of 100 marks, TNPSC has said in the press release.

The detailed exam calendar is likely to be released on the official website of the TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in.