Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board will close the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 correction window on November 10, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the details can find the direct link through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Correction window closes today at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, direct link here

As per the official notice, the candidates who have paid and successfully submitted the online application can make the changes in the applciation form. The candidates can edit all fields except their Name, Father’s Name, DOB, Email ID and Mobile Number.

Direct link to make corrections TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: How to make corrections To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Make the changes and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of Tamil Language Eligibility test of 100 marks, followed by main written exam, physical efficiency test and viva-voce.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1299 SI of Police posts. The registration process commenced on April 7 and concluded on May 3, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNUSRB.