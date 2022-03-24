Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TPSC Food Safety Officer answer key released at tpsc.gov.in, direct link here
employment news

TPSC Food Safety Officer answer key released at tpsc.gov.in, direct link here

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021.
TPSC Food Safety Officer answer key released at tpsc.gov.in, direct link here(HT file)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can download the the answer key from the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. 

The written examination was conducted on March 20, 2022.

Direct link to check the TPSC answer key&amp;nbsp;

TPSC Food Safety Officer: How to check answer key

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A,B,C & D)”

The answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the page

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura food safety answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP