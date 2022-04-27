TPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 notification for 503 vacancies out at tpsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for Group 1 service recruitment. The recruitment drive will commence from May 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in till May 31.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) is expected to be held in July/August 2022. The Written Examination (Main) will most likely be held in November/December of 2022. The exact dates for the above examinations will be published later. Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

TPSC Group 1 Recruitment vacancy details: The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 503 vacancies.

TPSC Group 1 Recruitment Eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other details in the notification below.

TPSC Group 1 Recruitment: Know how to apply

Step:1 Before applying, the Candidate must go to the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and complete out the OTR application if they have not already done so in order to receive a TSPSC ID. Candidates are advised to upload all needed certifications (However, original certificates have to be produced for verification at the time of scrutiny before finalising the selection list)

Step 2: To fill out the application form, go to the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and click on the online Application Link provided on the website, then enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth, and log in using the OTP received to proceed.

Notification here

