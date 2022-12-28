TRB, TN Annual Recruitment Planner 2023 out, 15000+ vacancies to be filled

Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released TRB Annual Recruitment Planner 2023. The annual planner can be checked by candidates on the official site of TRB at trb.tn.nic.in.

According to the annual recruitment planner, 15149 vacancies will be filled in the year 2023. The planner has name of the post/ recruitment, tentative month of notification, number of vacancies and tentative month of examination.

Block Educational Officer, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Assistants and Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper - I & II will be conducted by the Board. Out of the total 15149 posts, 6553 posts will be filled by Secondary Grade Teachers, 3587 posts by BT Assistants and 4000 by Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education.

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper - I & II notification will release in December 2023 and the examination will be conducted in March 2024. Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education notification will release in January 2023 and exam will be conducted in April 2023. Complete details on release of notification and date of examination can be checked on website.

Official Notice Here

