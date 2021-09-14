Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TRB TN PG Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2207 posts on trb.tn.nic.in
employment news

TRB TN PG Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2207 posts on trb.tn.nic.in

TRB TN to recruit candidates for Post Graduate Assistants post. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TRB TN on trb.tn.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:21 PM IST
TRB TN PG Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2207 posts on trb.tn.nic.in(AFP)

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has invited applications from candidates to apply for Post Graduate Assistants posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of TRB TN on trb.tn.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 17, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2207 posts in the organization. 

Through this recruitment Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I /Computer Instructor Grade I posts will be filled in School Education and other Departments. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates 

Opening date of application September 16, 2021
Closing date of application October 17, 2021
Date of computer based exam November 13, 14 and 15, 2021

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

RELATED STORIES

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on computer based exam followed by certificate verification. The Roll-Number-wise Mark List of all candidates will be published in the website of Teachers Recruitment Board.  

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- for SC/SCA/ST and differently abled candidates) towards examination fee payable only through online net banking /credit card / debit card. The candidates have also to pay the service charges as applicable for online payment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teachers recruitment board sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Goa public service commission to fill 71 veterinary officer, other posts

NTPC Artisan Trainee Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 posts, details here 

DSE, Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 4619 posts

HP police constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,334 posts from October 1
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP