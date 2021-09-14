TRB TN PG Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2207 posts on trb.tn.nic.in

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has invited applications from candidates to apply for Post Graduate Assistants posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of TRB TN on trb.tn.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 17, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2207 posts in the organization.

Through this recruitment Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I /Computer Instructor Grade I posts will be filled in School Education and other Departments. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application September 16, 2021 Closing date of application October 17, 2021 Date of computer based exam November 13, 14 and 15, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on computer based exam followed by certificate verification. The Roll-Number-wise Mark List of all candidates will be published in the website of Teachers Recruitment Board.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- for SC/SCA/ST and differently abled candidates) towards examination fee payable only through online net banking /credit card / debit card. The candidates have also to pay the service charges as applicable for online payment.