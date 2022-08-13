Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / TS PECET 2022: Application date again deferred till August 30

TS PECET 2022: Application date again deferred till August 30

admissions
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 10:26 AM IST
TS PECT 2022 registration process has been once again deferred till August 30 without late fee.
TS PECET 2022: Application date again deferred till August 30
ByHT Education Desk

The TS PECT 2022 registration process has been once again deferred till August 30 without late fee. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply at the official website of TS PECT 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

“The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 30-08-2022.( Due to heavy rains the Physical Efficiency Test date is postponed to 2nd week of September)”, reads the official website.

The fee of the TS PECET 2022 exam is RS400 for SC/ST applicants and 800 for everyone else.

Here's the direct link to apply

TS PECET 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Pay the application fee and check payment status.

Fill the application form

Download and take print out for future reference.

Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) for the academic year 2022–2023 in order to admission candidates to the B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Programs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application process
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP