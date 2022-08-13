TS PECET 2022: Application date again deferred till August 30

The TS PECT 2022 registration process has been once again deferred till August 30 without late fee. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply at the official website of TS PECT 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

“The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 30-08-2022.( Due to heavy rains the Physical Efficiency Test date is postponed to 2nd week of September)”, reads the official website.

The fee of the TS PECET 2022 exam is RS400 for SC/ST applicants and ₹800 for everyone else.

Here's the direct link to apply

TS PECET 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Pay the application fee and check payment status.

Fill the application form

Download and take print out for future reference.

Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) for the academic year 2022–2023 in order to admission candidates to the B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Programs.

