Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TS Police Recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for 17291 posts
employment news

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for 17291 posts

TS Police will close down the registration process for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TSLPRB – tslprb.in.
TS Police Recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for 17291 posts
Published on May 20, 2022 08:15 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB will close down the application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 on May 20, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for 17,291 posts in various departments of Telangana Police can apply online through the official site of TSLPRB – tslprb.in.

Vacancy Details 

  • SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts
  • SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts
  • SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts
  • SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts
  • Transport Constable: 63 Posts
  • Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

TS Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can check the steps given below to apply online. 

  • Go to tslprb.in.
  • On the top right corner of the site, click on the link to apply online.
  • First register and get the login credentials.
  • Now, login and fill the application form.
  • Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit.
  • Take a printout of the final page for future reference.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates of OC and BC category with local status and general category will have to pay 800/- as application fees. SC, ST candidates who are local to Telangana state will have to pay 400/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS Police. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tslprb.in sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP