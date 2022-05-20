TS Police Recruitment 2022: Last date today to apply for 17291 posts

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB will close down the application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 on May 20, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for 17,291 posts in various departments of Telangana Police can apply online through the official site of TSLPRB – tslprb.in.

Vacancy Details

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 15644 Posts

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts: 554 Posts

SCT PCs IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383 Posts

SCT SI IT & CO / SI PTO / ASI FPB: 33 Posts

Transport Constable: 63 Posts

Prohibition & Excise Constable: 614 Posts

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

TS Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can check the steps given below to apply online.

Go to tslprb.in.

On the top right corner of the site, click on the link to apply online.

First register and get the login credentials.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the final page for future reference.

Candidates of OC and BC category with local status and general category will have to pay ₹800/- as application fees. SC, ST candidates who are local to Telangana state will have to pay ₹400/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS Police.