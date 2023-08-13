Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / TS TET 2023 application process underway, apply till August 16

TS TET 2023 application process underway, apply till August 16

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 13, 2023 05:58 PM IST

Telangana government invites applications for TSTET 2023, with a deadline of August 16. Exam to be held on September 15.

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has invited applications for TSTET 2023. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2023 application process underway, apply till August 16

Direct link to apply

The TS TET 2023 exam will be conducted on September 15 between 9:30 and 12:00 and 2:30 and 5:00. On September 9, the TS TET 2023 admission card will be released. For paper, I, paper II, or both (paper I and paper II), the application fee is 400.

TS TET 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill out the application form

Proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
telangana application process deadline applications
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP