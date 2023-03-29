Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued hall tickets for the final written exam (technical paper) for SCT PC (Driver) in PTO /Driver Operator in Fire Services Department and of SCT PC (Mechanic) posts, which is scheduled for April 2.

TSLPRB releases TS Police Constable Driver, Mechanic hall tickets (Representational image)(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can download TS Police Constable hall tickets from tslprb.in. The direct link is given below.

TS Police Hall Ticket 2023After downloading the admit card, candidates have to affix a passport size photo on it.

“Candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on an A4 size paper on both the sides (so that the Hall Ticket is available on a single-sheet paper). Once the printout is taken, each Candidate has to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) his / her passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with the Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail,” the official notice reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Written Examination and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centres without proper Hall Tickets," it added.