TSPSC cancels Engineer recruitment exam after paper leak

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday announced cancellation of the recruitment exam for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer posts in various engineering departments, owing to paper leak.

The commission had invited applications for 837 vacancies and the written test was held on March 5.

The commission said after examining the FIR registered by the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad district, the recruitment exam has been cancelled and a new date will be announced later.

“TSPSC issued Notification No.16/2022 on 12/09/2022 for 837 vacancies which includes posts of Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant Engineers, Technical Officers and Junior Technical Officers in various Engineering Departments,” the commission said.

“Commission after careful examination of the FIR No. 95/2023, Dt: 14/03/2023 registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to leakage of question papers, has decided to CANCEL the examination held on 5/3/2023. The fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later,” it added.

