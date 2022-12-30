Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TSPSC Group 2 notification 2022 released at tspsc.gov.in, apply from Jan 18

employment news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:47 PM IST

TSPSC has notified 783 vacancies under Group II Services.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified 783 vacancies under Group II Services. The application process will begin on January 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16. Interested candidates can apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in. The Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

“The candidates who have not yet edited their OTR have to do so now before applying, as part of the application form will be prepopulated with data from OTR. The candidates have to first ensure that their information in the OTR is updated and accurate”, reads the official notification.

Notification here

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 783 vacancies under Group II Services.

TSPSC Group 2 vacancies age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 200 as application processing fee and an examination fee of 120.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates should register on the One Time Registration (OTR) system using the TSPSC's official website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) before applying for the positions. People who have previously registered with OTR must apply by logging into their profile with their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth from OTR.

