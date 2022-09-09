TSPSC invites application for 175 town planning building overseer posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Town planning building overseer under control of the director of town and country planning in municipal administration and urban development department in the state of Telangana. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts once the application window opens at tspsc.gov.in

The application window will open from September 20, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is October 13, 2022 upto 5 pm.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The Examination will be objective Type and is likely to be conducted in the Month of January 2023. The commission will either conduct a computer based recruitment test (CBRT) or offline OMR based examination of objective type.

The online application processing fee is Rs.200, while the examination fee is Rs.80. Unemployees are exempted from paying the fee.

The Selection of Candidates for appointment to the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

Click on the registration tab

Register and login to the portal

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save the application

