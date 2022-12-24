TSPSC recruitment 2022: 581 Hostel Welfare Officer and other posts notified

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified 581 vacancies for the posts of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I. The application process will commence on January 6, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at www.tspsc.gov.in till January 27. The examination (of the objective type) is expected to take place in August 2023.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 581 posts of e posts of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I in the Tribal Welfare Department; Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in the Tribal Welfare Department, Scheduled Caste Development Department, BC Welfare Department; Warden Gr-I, Warden Gr-II, Matron Gr-I, Matron Gr-II posts in Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare and Lady Superintendent Children Home in Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹200 as an application processing fee and ₹80 as examination fee.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates should register on the One Time Registration (OTR) system using the TSPSC's official website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) before applying for the positions. People who have previously registered with OTR must apply by logging into their profile with their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth from OTR.

Notification here

