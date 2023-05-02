UGC launches common faculty recruitment portal for central universities

NEW DELHI:The University Grants Commission has launched a unified recruitment portal, CU-Chayan, for the recruitment of faculty in central universities, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

University Grants Commission chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said the platform also enables universities to track applications in real-time (PTI)

Kumar said the portal will provide a common platform for listing vacancies in all central universities (CU), and will completely shift the recruitment process online.

“The portal will provide a single platform for candidates seeking jobs in central universities. They will register themselves on the portal and create a personalized dashboard for themselves. They will be able to track their applications in real-time, also can keep updating their application and transfer that to any CU which has advertised faculty positions. Registered applicants will also get an auto email informing them about the new vacancies advertised by any CU,” Kumar said.

The platform also enables universities to track applications in real-time. “The portal will also provide real-time analysis and insights into the application process. The screening committee of the university concerned can view details of the applicants, and check the uploaded document against each entry. Points and comments of the screening committee can also be recorded on the portal,” he said.

“Using backend data analytics on the CU-Chayan portal, the UGC will gather data on how many positions are filled, how many vacancies are there, whether reservations are being followed as per rules etc. This will help UGC to handhold CUs to fast-track the recruitment process,” the UGC chairperson said.

Currently, all 46 central universities conduct recruitment processes through their individual portals, and advertise the vacancies on their official websites and newspapers.

With CU-Chayan, he said, the central universities will continue with the current practice of putting out advertisements in newspapers but they will “have to deactivate their recruitment portals”.

“In case of current recruitments for which advertisements have already been issued, the universities can go ahead without using this portal. However, all future recruitments will take place on this portal, and applicants have to apply only on the CU-Chayan portal,” the UGC chairperson said.

A section of faculty members raised concerns about what it felt was an attempt to centralise the recruitment process in central universities.

Abha Dev Habib, an associate professor at Delhi University’s Miranda House College, said that the portal should only be limited to providing information about jobs to the applicants and facilitating them in applying.

“There should not be an attempt to centralize the process of application examination. No attempt should be made to constitute centralized section committees. Otherwise, it will completely violate the autonomy of central universities,” she said.

Kumar responded to this concern, underlining that central universities will continue to advertise the positions, collect online applications, shortlist the applicants, conduct the interviews and appoint the faculty members as they are currently doing.

“The UGC will be maintaining this portal for the benefit of all the CUs and it is not a centralized recruitment process for all CUs. All CUs will continue to have their autonomy in the recruitment process and all the recruitment will be done by the respective CUs,” he said.

Kumar added that the CU-Chayan portal was developed in consultation with the vice-chancellors of central universities. “Their feedback and inputs have been incorporated. Changes can be incorporated in the portal to customize to take care of the specific needs of any CU. UGC will also provide training to CUs in using this portal,” he said.

The UGC chairperson also clarified that the portal will not impact the reservation system in faculty recruitment. “ Each university will continue to follow the government of India reservation system and prepare their respective rosters as per instructions of the department of personnel and training, the nodal department for public recruitment.

