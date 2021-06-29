UGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Consultant posts on ugc.ac.in

University Grants Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Consultant Posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site of UGC on ugc.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till July 12, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organization.

The Consultants in the following category to perform the various functions of Distance Education Bureau. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be a post-graduate from a recognized University with the minimum of 55 percent marks, preferably with broad knowledge pf Distance online mode of Education understanding Distance Education/ Online Education. The maximum age limit should be 35 years as on last date of submission of the application.

Period of Engagement

Six months which may be extended further on the basis of the review of performance and conduct. However, the appointing authority reserves the right to terminate the engagement at any point of time without assigning any reason.

Detailed Notification Here

Duties

The duties of Junior Consultants involve handling academic and administrative work related to Distance/ online Education of Higher Education Institutes in accordance with the Regulations and relevant rules. Monitor universities/ institutions offering programmes in distance/ online education mode among others.