Home / Education / Employment News / UGC-DAE CSR notifies jobs for graduates, diploma candidates, others
employment news

UGC-DAE CSR notifies jobs for graduates, diploma candidates, others

UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research will recruit candidates to fill 6 vacancies in junior engineer, personal assistant, steno typist, and assistant posts.
UGC-DAE CSR notifies jobs for graduates, diploma candidates, others(HT)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 10:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research (UGC DAE CSR) has invited applications from graduates, diploma holders and matric pass candidates for recruitment as junior engineers, personal assistant, steno typist, and assistants.

Apply Online

The UGC DAE CSR coordinates research from scientists/ teachers from all Indian universities on major facilities like Dhruva reactor, variable energy cyclotron, INDUS-I established by the Department of Atomic Energy.

UGC DAE CSR recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Junior engineer: 1 post
  • Personal assistant to Centre-Director: 3 posts at Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai
  • Steno-Typist: 1 post
  • Assistant: 1 post

Candidates should go through the job notification for details on the educational qualification required for each of the posts, the age limit for applicants, the reservation available in each vacancy and other information on the job.

Job details

The application forms are available on the official website of the UGC DAE CSR and the last date for submission of the application forms is October 30. The last date by which the hardcopy of the application form would reach the concerned authority is November 8.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of 500 along with the application form. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Topics
ugc recruitment jobs
