United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has invited applications for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 225 posts in the organization.

UIIC AO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 225 Scale 1 posts at uiic.co.in, check details here (Getty Images)

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The registration process will begin on September 8 and will close on September 28, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer – Generalists: 200 posts Administrative Officer – Hindi Officers: 25 posts

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Eligibility Criteria

Generalists: Candidates who want to apply should be a graduate/post-graduate in any discipline, including but not limited to Engineering, Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, Data Science, etc., from a recognised university and having secured a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD Category) in either of the degree examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Hindi Officers: Candidates should have a master’s degree from a recognized University to apply for the post. The complete educational qualifications can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindi Officers: Candidates should have a master’s degree from a recognized University to apply for the post. The complete educational qualifications can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here. {{/usCountry}}

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Age Limit

A candidate must be of the Minimum Age of 21 years and the Maximum Age of 30 years as on 30.06.2026. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 30.06.1996 and not later than 30.06.2005 (both days inclusive).

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates other than SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Permanent employees of United India Insurance Company Ltd is ₹1000/-. For SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Permanent employees of United India Insurance Company Ltd, the application fee is ₹ ₹250/-.

Selection Process

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The selection process will comprise online tests (Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Descriptive Test) and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Descriptive Test will be further shortlisted for an interview before the final selection.

The preliminary examination is worth 100 marks and consists of 100 questions. The exam duration is 1 hour, and the question paper will consist of 3 sections- Test of English Language, Test of Reasoning and Test of Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates shall be required to qualify in each test/section by securing the minimum passing marks as determined by the Company, and shall also be required to secure the minimum overall qualifying score as prescribed by the Company.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.

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Detailed Notification Here