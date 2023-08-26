UIICL Specialist Recruitment 2023: Apply for 100 posts at uiic.co.in, details here

United India Insurance Company Limited has invited applications for Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UIICL at uiic.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organization.

(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date for online registration and payment of application fees last date is till September 14, 2023. The call letter will be available to candidates 7 days prior to the actual date of online test. Date of Online Test will be during the 2nd week of October month 2023.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Legal Specialists: 25 posts

Accounts / Finance Specialists: 24 posts

Company Secretaries: 3 posts

Actuaries: 3 posts

Doctors: 20 posts

Engineers: 22 posts

Agriculture Specialists: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection (for all disciplines except doctors) will be made on the basis of overall performance in Online Examination and Interview. For Doctors the selection will be made on the basis of performance in interview only and there will be no written test. The candidates other than Doctors will be called for Online Examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- for all applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of company and ₹250/- for SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees.