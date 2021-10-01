UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for medical social workers on offer

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications for the various vacancies of Medical Social Workers in Government Medical Colleges of Uttarakhand. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 28 by 5 pm.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of the 38 vacancies 18 vacancies are for the candidates of the General category, 7 vacancies are for the candidates of SC Category, 2 vacancies are for the candidates of ST category and 5 vacancies are for the candidates of EWS category.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be between the age of 21 40 42 years as on July 1.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates from the General category have to pay ₹300 as application fee. The application fee for EWS category is ₹150. Candidates are advised to check the details in the notification given below.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org

On the homepage click on the apply tab

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference