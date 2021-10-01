Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for medical social workers on offer
employment news

UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for medical social workers on offer

UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies of Medical Social workers on offer.The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 28 by 5 pm.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:40 PM IST
UKMSSB recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies of Medical Social workers on offer(PTI)

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications for the various vacancies of Medical Social Workers in Government Medical Colleges of Uttarakhand. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 28 by 5 pm.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of the 38 vacancies 18 vacancies are for the candidates of the General category, 7 vacancies are for the candidates of SC Category, 2 vacancies are for the candidates of ST category and 5 vacancies are for the candidates of EWS category.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be between the age of 21 40 42 years as on July 1.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates from the General category have to pay 300 as application fee. The application fee for EWS category is 150. Candidates are advised to check the details in the notification given below.

UKMSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org

RELATED STORIES

On the homepage click on the apply tab

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukmssb recruitment vacancy on offer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 71 Assistant Quality Control Officer vacancies

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Registration for Faculty & other posts begins today

India Post GDS recruitment: Apply for 266 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir circle

Finance Ministry recommends bank clerk recruitment exam in regional languages 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP