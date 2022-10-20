Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in

employment news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:42 PM IST

UKPSC will recruit candidates for Patwari/ Lekhpal posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 posts at psc.uk.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Patwari/ Lekhpal posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 4, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Revenue Sub Inspector: 391 Posts
  • Lekhpal: 172 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will be conducted for those candidates who will be shortlisted for the post. The admit card will be available on the official website.

Other Details

There is no application fees for all category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP