Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply for 894 posts on sssc.uk.gov.in
employment news

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply for 894 posts on sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC will recruit candidates for Forest Guard posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:04 PM IST
UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply for 894 posts on sssc.uk.gov.in(Shutterstock)

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Forest Guard posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 894 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of applicationAugust 24, 2021 
Closing date of application October 7, 2021 
Last date for payment of application fees October 9, 2021 
Tentative date for PET/ Written exam December 2021 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed class 12 or intermediate pass or equivalent from any recognized board of education. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 28 years of age.

RELATED STORIES

Application Fees

The application fees for general and other backward classes is 300/- and for SC/ST and other categories the application fees is 150/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKSSSC.

Detailed Notification Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uksssc recruitment uksssc sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Oil India recruitment 2021: Apply for 535 Grade III vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Kerala circle out at appost.in

Custom Marine Staff recruitment: Last date to apply for Greaser and Seaman

ARIES Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA, engineering assistants and other posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP