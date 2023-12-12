UKSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 236 Transport Constable and other posts at sssc.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for Transport Constable, Excise Constable and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UKSSSC sssc.uk.gov.in. The candidates will be able to make corrections in their applications from January 4 to January 8.

The tentative date for the written examination is January 31, 2024.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 236 vacancies of which 118 vacancies are for the post of Transport constable, 100 vacancies are for the post of ExciseConstable,14 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Excise Inspector, 2 vacancies are for the post of Hostel Manager Grade III and 2 vacancies are for the post of HouseMata/House Keeper.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general and OBC categories have to pay ₹300 as an application fee. SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates have to pay ₹150. Orphan candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents, pay the application fee

Submit the completed form and download a copy

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

