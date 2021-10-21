Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP NHM Recruitment: Application submission for 2,455 staff nurse posts begins

UP NHM recruitment 2021: The online application submission process for recruitment of staff nurse in NHM, Uttar Pradesh begins.
UP NHM recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply for these posts online on the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in until 11am on November 10.(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 09:14 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The online application submission process for recruitment of staff nurse on contractual basis in National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online on the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in until 11am on November 10.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 2,445 posts of staff nurse across Uttar Pradesh.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have diploma in general nursing and midwifery or BSc in nursing from any recognised institute approved by nursing council of the state/GoI. Candidates must be registered from UP State Nursing Council at the time of online submission of application. Read detailed notification for more information.

Selection process:

Admission to computer based test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for interview/document verification, if shortlisted.

Age limit:

Candidates should not be of less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on October 9, 2021. Upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for candidates belonging to OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), while upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST.

Upper age limit, in case of persons with disabilities, is relaxable by 10 years for general candidates, by 13 years for OBC (Non Creamy Layer) candidates and by 15 years for SC/ST.

Application fee:

Candidates don't need to pay any application fee.

Check detailed notifications here

Direct link to apply for Staff Nurse

How to apply for staff nurse post:

Visit the official website of UP NHM at upnrhm.gov.in.

On the homepage, under 'Updates' section, click on the link that reads, "Application Form Link for Staff Nurse vacancies (October 21, 2021)".

After applying on tick mark and going through the instructions, click on "Proceed to register" link.

Fill and upload the application form with required documents.

Submit and download the form and take its print out for future reference.

