UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 534 posts under Sports quota

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment as Police Constables under Sports quota.

There are 534 posts on offer, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates.

To find out more information, candidates can go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The application process begins on October 1. The last date to submit application forms and pay fees is October 31.

The application fee for these posts is ₹400.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination recognised by the government in order to apply for these posts. They should have the required educational qualification as on the last date of application. Candidates who have appeared in the exam but results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam are not eligible for these posts.

In addition to this, candidates must have participated at a sports event in one of the following levels:

National Championship (Senior/junior) National Games Federation Cup National (Senior/junior) All India Inter State Championship (Senior) All India Inter University Tournament World School Games (Under 19) All India Police Sports Competition National School Games (Under 19)

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 22 years old as on July 1.

